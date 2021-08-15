Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $129,546.63 and $138.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.01 or 0.00869989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00108307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044496 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.