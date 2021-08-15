Chronologic Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $146,844.94 and approximately $17.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00867946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043780 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.