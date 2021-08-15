CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 151.8% in July

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

