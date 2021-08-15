Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1,989.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,763. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

