Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.