Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $50,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $389.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

