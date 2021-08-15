Cipher Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $115,297.59 and approximately $126,095.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00345269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.36 or 0.01010588 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.