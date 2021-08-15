Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

