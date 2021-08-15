Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

