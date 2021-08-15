Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The company has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

