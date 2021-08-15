Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.79% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,119,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

