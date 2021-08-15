Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

