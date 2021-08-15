Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 521,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

HCICU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

