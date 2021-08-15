Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 506,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.79% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,837,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $6,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $5,686,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIII stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

