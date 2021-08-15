Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $176,000.

OTCMKTS:BLTSU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

