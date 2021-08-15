Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 532,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of TMKRU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

