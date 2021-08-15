Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 525,715 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at about $20,162,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $19,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $5,724,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $4,978,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $4,978,000.

Shares of HLAHU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

