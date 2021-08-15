Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 526,428 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 526,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHACU. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $499,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,998,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000.

OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

