Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 170.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of James River Group worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.