Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 174,538 Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 2,363.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 15.16% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of FLAX stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

