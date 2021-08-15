Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of WALDU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

