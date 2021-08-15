Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of AMERISAFE worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.