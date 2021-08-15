Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 499.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33.

