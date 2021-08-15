Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Heska worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $268.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.91.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

