Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 142.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Horace Mann Educators worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 81,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $24,397,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

