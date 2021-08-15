Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $4.98 Million in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,751,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

Shares of IPVIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

