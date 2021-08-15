Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $4.98 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 491,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,025,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,512,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,141,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

