Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 513,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.70% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

