Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.07 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 507,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANZUU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $26,666,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $21,580,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,970,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $13,625,000.

Shares of ANZUU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

