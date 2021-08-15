Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.12 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 533,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.39% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $22,583,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,328,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

FINM stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.