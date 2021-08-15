Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.32 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 218,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $609,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $23,526,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $44.44 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.