Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 541,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $5,434,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.