Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.42 Million in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,499,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $3,369,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $6,475,000.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

