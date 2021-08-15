Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.54% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $84,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $104,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLAC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

