Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.60 Million in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.56% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

EDTX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

