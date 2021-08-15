Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 514,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,504,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,000,000.

THMAU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

