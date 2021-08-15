Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 144,433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 408.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,433 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,769,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 608,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,367 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,872,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

