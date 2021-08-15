Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 481,252 Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 481.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,252 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of GO Acquisition worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GOAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.