Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 58,206 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,326,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 207.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,609 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,595,000.

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $52.78 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65.

