Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 77,384 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 349.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

BATS FLDR opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.