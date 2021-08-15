Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $29,870,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,546,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.