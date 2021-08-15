Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 279.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Independent Bank worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $76.13 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.