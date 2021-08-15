Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,198 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of IIIIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.