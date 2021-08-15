Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 12,890 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.78% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter.

GSJY stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55.

