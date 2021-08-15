Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,191 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 48,293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28.

