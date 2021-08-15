Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 602,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

