Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 552,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

