Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 512,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

