Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 515,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.99% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $179,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.