Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of JOANN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,016,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $623.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

